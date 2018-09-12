This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pat Kenny to stay with Newstalk for at least another two years

Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny has signed a contract extension with Newstalk.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 6:11 PM
46 minutes ago 2,290 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4231782
Pat Kenny has praised his 'dynamic team' as he agrees contract extension.
Image: Newstalk
Pat Kenny has praised his 'dynamic team' as he agrees contract extension.
Pat Kenny has praised his 'dynamic team' as he agrees contract extension.
Image: Newstalk

PAT KENNY HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Newstalk. The veteran broadcaster has been with the station for the last five years after departing RTE. 

The agreement comes after Kenny announced a new TV show with Virgin Media (formerly TV3) ‘Pat Kenny’s Big Debates’. His weekly programme on the station was cancelled under its new schedule.

Under the new show Kenny will tackle topical issues in one-off debates, such as the upcoming Presidential election, the budget, health scandals among other items. 

In the most recent radio listenership figures (JNLR) Ivan Yates surpassed Kenny as Newstalk’s most popular presenter with 153,000 listeners. 

Speaking about his contract extension at the station Kenny said in a press release: 

For the past five years, the show has examined the main issues in Ireland and around the world and I am looking forward to providing the same forensic analysis.

He also praised his “dynamic team” for their work behind the scenes. 

Managing Editor at Newstalk Patricia Monahan has welcomed today’s announcement, saying Kenny has proven “why he is one of Ireland’s most respected broadcasters” since joining the station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irish Rail admits 'teething problems' - but passengers say new timetable 'a disaster' for some areas
    34,569  30
    2
    		Scally report: Family of deceased patient were told 'nuns don't get cervical cancer'
    16,421  26
    3
    		Taoiseach apologises to Danielle McLaughlin's family after citizenship 'error'
    8,265  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I'd always be answering the phone in the middle of the night. I wasn't getting much sleep'
    554  0
    2
    		A Waterford haulier has been penalised over claims it used a faulty device to track break times
    202  0
    3
    		Ireland's second-biggest hotel group is being sold to a US investment firm
    88  0
    The42
    1
    		Highly-rated Brighton prospect on target in Ireland U19s victory
    8,045  7
    2
    		'That’s probably the mindset of a smaller club... We can be so much better'
    18,370  23
    3
    		Here's the lovely Aiden O'Brien goal from last night's 1-1 draw in Poland
    7,119  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still waiting for an apology from my ex - is this stupid?
    3,817  1
    2
    		Plenty of people spotted the awful pronunciation of 'Kildare' in series two of Atypical
    8,125  5
    3
    		The winner of The Voice of Ireland was harshly rejected when he auditioned for X Factor
    12,484  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    Teen claiming Leaving Cert marks were totted up incorrectly takes State exam board to High Court
    Children's soccer referee accused of €1.8m arson attack at Flyefit gym in Dublin denied bail
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Man (30s) charged with fatal shooting at Bray boxing club at special evening court sitting
    Protesters chant 'let them go' as activists arrested after eviction at occupied Dublin property
    DUBLIN
    From 'not a chance' to covering the cost of post-training meals: How 'Blues Sisters' got the green light
    From 'not a chance' to covering the cost of post-training meals: How 'Blues Sisters' got the green light
    Dublin boss Bohan: 'It was probably the most competitive game we’ve had all year’
    Dublin City Council says sale of former Magdalene Laundry site is 'chance of a lifetime'
    HOUSING
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give â¬50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property
    Murphy attacks Sinn Féin 'stunt' as no confidence motion submitted against Housing Minister

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie