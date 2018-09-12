Pat Kenny to stay with Newstalk for at least another two years

Pat Kenny has praised his 'dynamic team' as he agrees contract extension.

PAT KENNY HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Newstalk. The veteran broadcaster has been with the station for the last five years after departing RTE.

The agreement comes after Kenny announced a new TV show with Virgin Media (formerly TV3) ‘Pat Kenny’s Big Debates’. His weekly programme on the station was cancelled under its new schedule.

Under the new show Kenny will tackle topical issues in one-off debates, such as the upcoming Presidential election, the budget, health scandals among other items.

In the most recent radio listenership figures (JNLR) Ivan Yates surpassed Kenny as Newstalk’s most popular presenter with 153,000 listeners.

Speaking about his contract extension at the station Kenny said in a press release:

For the past five years, the show has examined the main issues in Ireland and around the world and I am looking forward to providing the same forensic analysis.

He also praised his “dynamic team” for their work behind the scenes.

Managing Editor at Newstalk Patricia Monahan has welcomed today’s announcement, saying Kenny has proven “why he is one of Ireland’s most respected broadcasters” since joining the station.