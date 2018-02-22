  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The IFA will pay its former boss €1.9m to settle his legal cases

The settlement relates to disputes over a severance package and a defamation case.

By Fora Staff Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 9:15 PM
5 hours ago 8,378 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3867195
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

TWO HIGH COURT actions brought by former Irish Farmers Association (IFA) general secretary Pat Smith against the association have been resolved.

Smith had sought orders requiring the IFA to comply with the terms of an agreement he said he had entered into with the association in November 2015 to pay him €2 million via payments of €1 million now and a further €1 million over the next 10 years.

Smith had also alleged he was defamed by the association and has issued a claim for damages, including aggravated damages.

The IFA has confirmed to Fora that it agreed to pay Smith €1.55 million in respect of the severance package he pursued and €350,000 in respect of the defamation action.

In a statement read to the court by counsel Mark Connaughton, SC for the IFA, it was said the IFA and Pat Smith confirm the actions over alleged breach of contract in relation to Smith’s departure from the IFA and the action relating to statements and comments made subsequent to his departure have been settled.

“Mr Smith was employed by the IFA for more than 26 years and was its CEO for seven years until his employment was terminated by agreement in November 2015,” the statement said.

“(The) IFA accepts that Mr Smith was a highly effective, hardworking and dedicated executive of the association who provided solid and professional leadership for farmers and the Association.

(The) IFA accepts that it made certain statements in the media at the time which were defamatory of Mr Smith and regrets the damage caused to his reputation.

“IFA wishes Pat Smith and his family the very best for the future,” the statement concluded.

Irish Farmers Association Budget Submissions Pat Smith Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Cases

The other case was aimed at securing enforcement of a 19 November 2015 agreement which Smith, represented by Tom Mallon Bl, instructed by solicitor Donal Spring, claimed was valid, effective and enforceable.

Mallon told Justice Carmel Stewart that both cases were listed for hearing before the High Court, but could now be struck out on consent.

The Judge welcomed the resolution of the matters.

In the case over the 2015 agreement, Smith had sought orders for specific performance of that agreement or, alternatively, orders requiring the association pay him €1 million now which he claims is due in consideration of his resignation as general secretary.

He also wanted it to pay him an additional €1 million via yearly €100,000 instalments.

Smith, who worked for the IFA for over 25 years and became general secretary in 2009, departed the association after the IFA came under pressure to reveal his salary.

It was later disclosed he was paid more than €540,000 in 2013 and more than €450,000 in 2014 and 2015.

In his action over the agreement, he sought orders requiring the IFA calculate income tax and statutory deductions from the €1 million sum sought now in the most tax efficient manner that is legally permissible and pay those to the Revenue.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: Farmers are up in arms about the new ‘NCT for tractors’

Read: Eddie Downey: ‘It’s very sad for my wife, children and 91-year-old mother’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
66,537  77
2
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
54,504  61
3
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
44,256  28
Fora
1
Take a guided tour of... Microsoft's new Dublin HQ complete with in-office bakery
744  0
2
Profits have soared at Ireland's biggest private landlord as rents climb
295  0
3
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
135  0
The42
1
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
32,276  157
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
24,268  73
3
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
23,291  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Este Haim called Cheryl Cole to apologise for her drunken antics at the Brits... it's The Dredge
19,793  0
2
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence responded to those suggesting she was cold in *that* Versace gown
8,366  4
3
9 things absolutely everyone does after deciding to pull a sickie
6,609  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie