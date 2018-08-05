Patrick Stewart to reprise Star Trek role as Jean-Luc Picard in new CBS series

ACTOR PATRICK STEWART has announced he will be returning to his role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new series of Star Trek.

The new series, which the CBS All Access streaming service will carry, is to centre on Picard’s life post Star Trek: Next Generation.

That series ran from 1987 to 1994 with 178 episodes, and spawned several films, the last in 2002.

In a statement on Twitter last night, Stewart said he “will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation”, adding that “when we wrapped up that final moving in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course”.

“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to exploring new dimensions within him,” Stewart said.

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018 Source: Patrick Stewart /Twitter

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.”

Stewart said he feels he is ready to return to the character for the same reason, “to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times”.

“I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavour to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Star Trek, a multi-billion-dollar cultural phenomenon beloved by fans worldwide, turned 50 years old in 2016.

Details on the new series, including title or release date, remain under wraps.

With reporting by AFP.