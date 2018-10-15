This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer aged 65

The billionaire founded the software giant with Bill Gates in the 1970s.

By AFP Monday 15 Oct 2018, 11:44 PM
43 minutes ago 3,101 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4288329
Image: Francis Specker
Image: Francis Specker

BILLIONAIRE PAUL ALLEN, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died today at the age of 65 after his latest battle with cancer, his family has said.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” Allen’s sister Jody said in a statement.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern… At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

© – AFP 2018

