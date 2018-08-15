'Serious concerns' as appeal launched to find missing 53 year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an urgent appeal seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 53 year-old man from Dublin.

Paul Mc Dermott, from Castleknock in Dublin 15, was last seen on Tuesday, 14 August in College Green, Dublin 2.

Paul is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown/grey hair and of a medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a t-shirt with brown walking shoes.

Gardaí say Paul’s family have serious concerns for his welfare, and have asked anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01-6669000.

Alternatively, members of the public can call The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.