Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
In Limerick this week, it will be all about showing kindness to your fellow man

The city’s annual Pay It Forward festival kicked off yesterday.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 10:00 AM
5 hours ago 7,199 Views 6 Comments
2 Source: Facebook/PFI

THIS WEEK, A series of events in Limerick city will quite literally be structured around the kindness of strangers.

The city’s annual festival of kindness, known as the Pay It Forward Festival, kicked off yesterday with a family fun day on Bedford Row, with all sorts going on including face painting, children’s crafts, printmaking, animal petting, music, medical and physio consultations, and, for the more adventurous, kayaking on the River Shannon.

What does the festival entail from today on? A series of free-to-the-public events across the week exemplifying the act of kindness.

Until next Friday, ‘Community Unity’ days have been organised to ‘encourage local businesses and the people of Limerick to carry out intentional acts of kindness’.

Today being Mother’s Day (yes it is, you still have time to get flowers), the Mammys of the area are also set to benefit, with flowers being handed out to deserving matriarchs.

Source: Pay It Forward Limerick/Facebook

Other things you can expect to see include a screening of the 2000 movie Pay It Forward, free pampering and massages, and talks with local schools, while local children will be baking buns and delivering them to ‘the unsung heroes of the community’.

Those who receive an act of kindness will then be encouraged to pay it on to someone else, to create a kindness ripple effect.

“Pay It Forward harnesses the positive momentum and energy of carrying out kind acts,” says Niamh Murphy, a director with the not-for-profit festival.

Our aim for the kindness festival is to create a ripple effect that will develop into a wave of kindness where people will continue to carry out acts of kindness for the duration of the festival and throughout the rest of the year.

“We’re arranged a series of interactive experiential activities – where kids, families, people from all backgrounds can get involved and enjoy the opportunity to slow down, have the space to be together and embrace kindness,” she added.

The efforts behind the festival are dedicated to helping people feel better about themselves, and to help change negative attitudes.

Good karma.

Pay It Forward Limerick runs from today until St Patrick’s Day. You can learn more here

Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

