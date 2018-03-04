Want to know how to land a pay rise? Our careers expert will answer your questions

DO YOU HAVE a review coming up? Have you taken on new responsibilities at work? Or do you feel that you’re not being properly valued?

Whether you’re looking for advice on when you should ask for a salary bump, or how to tackle that tricky conversation with your boss – we’re here to help.

Experienced careers consultant Paula Coogan, The Quarter-Life Coach, is joining us at TheJournal.ie for a Facebook Live interview at 12 noon on Monday, March 5. And we want to put YOUR questions to her.

So whether it’s ‘how to ask’ or ‘how much to ask for’ – we want to hear questions. You can email them to hannah@thejournal.ie, or just post them in the comments below.

And we’ll get you some answers.