A MAN IN his 70s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Strokestown, Co Roscommon this evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the N5 near Bridge Street shortly before 8pm.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

The N5 is closed at Bridge Street, with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses following the collision and have asked anyone with information to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.