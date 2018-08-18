This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man dies after being hit by a car in Derry

The road is closed in both directions.

By Ceimin Burke Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 10:34 AM
41 minutes ago 1,322 Views No Comments
The Foreglen Road.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car on the Foreglen Road near Claudy, Co Derry.

The road, which is the main route from Derry to Belfast, has been closed in both directions. Local diversions have been put in place.

It’s understood the incident took place at around 2am. The PSNI is appealing for witnesses or anyone travelling on the road at the time to contact them.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the man walking along the road or of the blue Hyundai involved in the collision.”

