Man dies after being hit by a car in Derry

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car on the Foreglen Road near Claudy, Co Derry.

The road, which is the main route from Derry to Belfast, has been closed in both directions. Local diversions have been put in place.

It’s understood the incident took place at around 2am. The PSNI is appealing for witnesses or anyone travelling on the road at the time to contact them.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the man walking along the road or of the blue Hyundai involved in the collision.”