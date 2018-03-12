Poll: Should pepper spray be legalised in Ireland?

IT IS ILLEGAL in Ireland to possess pepper spray and taser guns even if they are for self-protection.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dáíl last week that he has “no plans” to amend the law after a parliamentary question was asked by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Roscommon-Galway TD claimed that Dublin and rural Ireland could not be policed in the same way and that legalising the equipment makes sense.

“I see people, when it gets dark at night, locking the doors, locking, locking, locking – they are afraid to let anyone in. It is a big issue around the country,” he said.

So, this morning we want to know: Should pepper spray be legalised in Ireland?

