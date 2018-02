Poll: Should you ask someone's parents for permission to marry their son or daughter?

IT’S ALMOST VALENTINE’S Day and the annual blessing of an engaged couple at the shrine of St Valentine in Dublin is happening today.

This year’s couple – who were celebrating at the relic of Valentine’s heart in Whitefriar Street Church – met in a pub ahead of a rugby match. And according to the soon-to-be bride Anna, fiancé Seamus told her parents that he would be proposing to their daughter.

Would you ask someone’s parents for permission before asking their son or daughter to marry you?