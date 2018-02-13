Poll: Should you ask someone's parents for permission to marry their son or daughter?

ITâ€™S ALMOST VALENTINEâ€™S Day and the annual blessing of an engaged couple at the shrine of St Valentine in Dublin is happening today.

This yearâ€™s couple â€“ who were celebrating at the relic of Valentineâ€™s heart in Whitefriar Street Church â€“ met in a pub ahead of a rugby match. And according to the soon-to-be bride Anna, fiancÃ© Seamus told her parents that he would be proposing to their daughter.

Would you ask someoneâ€™s parents for permission before asking their son or daughter to marry you?

