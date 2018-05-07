Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street

POLICE IN OXFORD opened fire on a gunman after a person was shot in the city centre.

It’s understood that one person is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

We are currenly supporting @TVP_Oxford at a police incident in Paradise Square. One patient is currently being assessed & treated for non-life threatening injuries. Please follow @ThamesVP for further information. — SCAS (@SCAS999) May 7, 2018 Source: SCAS /Twitter

The situation is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

Thames Valley Police say they are currently negotiating with a man.

Images and videos posted on social media show paramedics carrying a stretcher to the scene.

It happened at a residential property in Paradise Square shortly after 1.15 this afternoon. Shots were fired from the property and police returned the fire.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the immediate area were emergency services are present.