  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street

The situation is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 7 May 2018, 7:19 PM
10 minutes ago 543 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3998915
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

POLICE IN OXFORD opened fire on a gunman after a person was shot in the city centre.

It’s understood that one person is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The situation is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

Thames Valley Police say they are currently negotiating with a man.

Images and videos posted on social media show paramedics carrying a stretcher to the scene.

It happened at a residential property in Paradise Square shortly after 1.15 this afternoon. Shots were fired from the property and police returned the fire.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the immediate area were emergency services are present.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked
66,629  49
2
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
62,871  417
3
'All the sex you can handle... what more do you want': Woman wins €37k in sexual harassment case
48,036  0
Fora
1
A host of markets in Dublin's Liberties have been given a deadline of next month to move out
554  0
2
Meet the 'secretive' Limerick man who's quietly putting eyes on spacecraft and cars
458  0
3
Poll: Do you think a public banking model could threaten Ireland's elite lenders?
81  0
The42
1
As it happened: New York v Leitrim, Connacht SFC quarter-final
97,434  17
2
New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time
54,493  33
3
10 young footballers to watch out for in this summer's senior championship
31,151  13
DailyEdge
1
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
21,823  2
2
You need to see Adele's whopper Titanic-themed 30th birthday party
4,642  0
3
These 6 tracks were #1 in Ireland for weeks, and now they're turning ten-years-old
4,627  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
ABORTION
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
Q&A: Who will pay for abortions if the Eighth Amendment is repealed?
OPINION
Borderline Personality Disorder: 'My emotions are overwhelming and almost impossible to regulate'
Borderline Personality Disorder: 'My emotions are overwhelming and almost impossible to regulate'
Standoffs with scorpions: The reality of filming in Sub-Saharan Africa
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie