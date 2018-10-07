Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing a man who is missing from Dublin.

Peter Aherne (47) has not been seen since Thursday.

He is described as being 5ft 4in in height with grey hair and being of a stocky build.

When last seen, Peter was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and grey runners. It is believed he is in possession of his car, a black Mazda 6 saloon (08 D registration).

Gardaí and Peter’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Peter or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Coolock Road Garda station on 01-666 4208, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”