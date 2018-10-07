This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 7,573 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4273287
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help in tracing a man who is missing from Dublin.

Peter Aherne (47) has not been seen since Thursday. 

He is described as being 5ft 4in in height with grey hair and being of a stocky build. 

When last seen, Peter was wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and grey runners. It is believed he is in possession of his car, a black Mazda 6 saloon (08 D registration).

Gardaí and Peter’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

A garda spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Peter or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Coolock Road Garda station on 01-666 4208, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

