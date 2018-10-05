This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter Casey calls Michael D 'uninspiring' as he officially launches his presidential campaign

The former Dragons’ Den star was speaking at the official launch of his presidential campaign today.

By Adam Daly Friday 5 Oct 2018, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,987 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270312
Peter Casey and his wife Helen at the EPIC centre in Dublin for the official launch of his presidential campaign
Peter Casey and his wife Helen at the EPIC centre in Dublin for the official launch of his presidential campaign
Peter Casey and his wife Helen at the EPIC centre in Dublin for the official launch of his presidential campaign

BUSINESSMAN PETER CASEY has called Michael D Higgins “uninspiring” while speaking at the official launch of his presidential campaign. 

At the CHQ building in Dublin, Casey told reporters that “the President should be inspiring people and be a guiding light to them”. 

The Derry-born entrepreneur said that the only thing he’s heard about Higgins was that he was “good” when he met Queen Elizabeth II. 

“When you meet the Queen, you’re told what to do, where to stand, what to say. The protocols are all established and laid out, I don’t really give him points for meeting the Queen. 

“He hasn’t done anything bad but he hasn’t inspired the presidency in a way that some of the other previous Presidents have,” he said. 

When asked by reporters whether other candidates have been too respectful towards the incumbent during the campaign so far, Casey said many have referred to Higgins as a “wonderful” President, referring in particular to Seán Gallagher. 

“My question to Seán is, if he’s that wonderful, why do you want to stop him from having a second term?

When did he stop being wonderful, you can’t have it both ways.

Casey said he believed Michael D had stopped being “wonderful” about two or three years ago. 

“In his first year, he did 535 or something public appearances and he’s dropped down now to 320, so somewhere in between there, I think there’s been a significant drop-off,” Casey said.  

Irish presidential race Peter Casey with supporters Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The former Dragons’ Den star said the primary initiative of his campaign is to connect the Irish abroad with the homeland as he believes the diaspora is one of Ireland’s greatest and most under-utilised assets.

“As someone who has lived among the diaspora on three continents, I can see how important it is for us to connect with the Irish abroad.

The global Irish community is huge, and re-igniting emigrant links with home, is a two-way street that works for everyone,” Casey said. 

Casey added that if elected he would give a breakdown every three months of his expenses after the recent issue of transparency surrounding Higgins’ expenses. 

It had emerged that there is a €317,000 annual allowance which has no State oversight in, however, Higgins has said he will return the balance in the Áras account at the end of his presidency. 

“The one thing I’m absolutely certain of is that the President is a very honest person and I’m absolutely certain that any expenses that he incurred were 100% legitimate,” Casey said. 

The father-of-five, who grew up on the Bogside in Derry, has homes in Greencastle, Donegal and Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a base in Dublin. 

He was introduced to the podium earlier today by his wife, Helen, who said she was not surprised that he was running for the presidency as “its something he’s said he always wanted to do”. 

Casey faced further questioning from reporters at his presidential campaign launch this afternoon.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    50,076  53
    2
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    43,230  11
    3
    		Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    40,912  49
    Fora
    1
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    561  0
    2
    		Cash-in-transit firm G4S got a million-euro sales bump after losing a major competitor
    246  0
    3
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    30,558  58
    2
    		All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager
    21,911  17
    3
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    21,067  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    5,182  1
    2
    		Stephen Hawking's ex-wife said The Theory of Everything ignored the 'day-to-day' care she gave Hawking
    4,633  1
    3
    		The way the media speaks about author Catriona Lally's day job is telling of how it views the service industry
    4,599  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    GARDAí
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie