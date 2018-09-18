This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Peter Casey receives 3rd council nomination... needs one more to make the ballot paper

The businessman received the nod from Limerick City and County Council today.

By Sinead O'Carroll Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,577 Views 38 Comments
Peter Casey
Image: Wanderley Massafelli
Peter Casey
Peter Casey
Image: Wanderley Massafelli

FORMER DRAGONS’ DEN star Peter Casey is just one council nomination away from officially becoming a candidate in the 2018 presidential election.

This afternoon, Limerick City and County Council gave their backing to the Donegal businessman. 

The 60-year-old has already received endorsements from Kerry and Clare County Councils. 

The ex-CEO of Claddagh Resources has his eyes on Tipperary this afternoon as its councillors make a decision on whether to endorse a candidate for the race. 

Today, he received 21 votes, while eight other Limerick councillors voted for journalist Gemma O’Doherty. There were eight abstentions. Casey was nominated by Deputy Mayor of Limerick, Michael Collins and seconded by Fine Gael.

If Casey reaches the requisite four council nominations, he will be one of at least six names on the ballot paper on 26 October when the country votes in its next president. 

Already secured a space on that sheet are the incumbent Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin’s selected candidate Liadh Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman and Casey’s former television colleagues Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy. 

“I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated by Limerick County Council. We are well on our way to getting on the ballot paper and the campaign can begin,” he said.

We were very late getting into this race but we have built up a momentum amongst the people and I look forward to promoting my vision of using the Presidency in a more active way for the good of the country. A special thanks to all the councillors who have nominated me as their candidate, I am humbled and honoured by their support. I will work hard to make sure I justify the confidence that is entrusted in me.

The businessman, who recently stepped down as CEO of Claddagh Resources, is “proposing a more purposeful Presidency” according to his statement.

Under the campaign banner, Small Country; Big Nation, Casey plans to leverage the economic and social resource represented by Ireland’s extensive diaspora.

“As someone who grew up in Derry, walked as a young man on the Bloody Sunday March, I have been a tireless promoter of Ireland all around the globe,” he said.

“I was on the Good Friday delegation in Washington and, after a successful career in business, I have put forward a vision of an active Presidency that will channel the power of the 75 million Irish abroad to work with this country to progress our ideas. Engaging properly with Irish communities and galvanising the 75 million people worldwide who identify themselves as Irish would be my immediate priority. I am a man of action. I understand how to get things done, and, now more than ever, Ireland needs people who get things done, rather than talk endlessly.”

He said believes the role of President can bring about much-needed social and economic change, at a practical level, rather than being purely symbolic.

Nominations must be submitted by 26 September – Wednesday of next week – and the election will be held on 26 October. A number of councils are still yet to vote on who they will nominate (or if they will endorse anyone). 

Michael D Higgins

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships earlier today, Higgins said he was “looking forward to” the campaign.

However, he refused to be drawn on whether he would take part in any debates with other potential candidates before polling day. 

“All of that has to be settled of course,” Higgins said when asked by TheJournal.ie.

“You know very very well, I have never ever pulled back from most things. But it is all to be negotiated. My campaign team will be discussing [it with] people.”

With additional reporting from Daragh Brophy

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

