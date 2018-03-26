'His mother's life has just stopped': Appeal for Wicklow man missing since last April

FRIENDS OF A Wicklow man who has been missing for almost a year have spoken publicly for the first time about his disappearance.

Peter Scully was 48-years-old when he went missing from his home in Fairfield Park in Greystones on 2 April 2017.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Crimecall, which will air an appeal tonight, his friend Kenny said “his mother’s life has just stopped”.

She’s 76 years of age and every time I go into the house she’s just crying all the time.

Peter worked in maintenance in Carrickmines Industrial Estate and regularly took walks along the Greystones cliffwalk to Bray and back.

“You could set your time by Peter, you’d know where he is nearly at any stage of the day,” said his friend Dernaun, who has known the missing man since they were teenagers.

“It’s so out of character for Peter, you know, it’s just horrible, it’s a mystery, we just want to find him.”

Peter has been missing since 2 April last year. Source: RTÉ

He made this appeal to his friend: “If you’re out there Peter and you’re watching this, just come home. You’re missed by so many people, so many people love you.”

Gardaí are appealing directly to those who may know what happened to Peter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Greystones Garda Station on 01 6665800.

Peter’s friends will make their appeal on tonight’s Crimecall on RTÉ at 9.35pm.