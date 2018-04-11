  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I find it cynical, ignorant': Efforts made to rename Sligo halting site The Gaza Strip

A local member of the Travelling community wants to name the site out of solidarity with the plight of Palestinians.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 7:53 PM
5 minutes ago 239 Views 2 Comments
A Palestinian man holds his national flag as others burn tires to protect themselves from shots of Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border.
Image: Nidal Alwaheidi via PA Images
A Palestinian man holds his national flag as others burn tires to protect themselves from shots of Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border.
A Palestinian man holds his national flag as others burn tires to protect themselves from shots of Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border.
Image: Nidal Alwaheidi via PA Images

A GRASSROOTS CAMPAIGN is underway to rename a local area in Sligo ‘The Gaza Strip’ in a gesture of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The proposal is that Alma Terrace halting site in Finisklin would be renamed in honour of the people of Palestine.

One resident, Bernard Sweeney, told OceanFM that the situation in Palestine bears parallels with Ireland’s history with Britain, and the feelings of marginalisation amongst the Traveller community.

“The name Gaza Strip is in solidarity with the people of Palestine, but also there are slight similarities with how Travellers have been treated in this country – pushed to the margins by the powers that be.”

“It’s not an anti-Jewish campaign, I’m not against any people.

The reason I feel passionate about it is because there are similarities in the Irish context in itself – how the British came to Ireland, oppressed the Irish and treated the Irish is no more different than what Israel did to the Palestines.

He said that Israel “has killed men, women and journalists”, and referenced a recent incident where soldiers shot a Palestinian; video footage then emerged purporting to show soldiers laughing and cheering after the shooting.

Sweeney, who was a candidate in the 2016 general election, said that the campaign was still at grassroots level, and he wasn’t sure if there was public support for the proposal.

Israel is facing mounting questions over the use of live fire that left some 30 Palestinians dead in 10 days of protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip.

Violence spiked again last week, when clashes erupted as thousands protested along the border, and nine Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed.

Yanky Fachler of the Jewish Historical Society of Ireland told OceanFM he was as disgusted as anyone over the loss of life on the Gaza-Israeli border in recent days.

But I would ask listeners how the Irish State should respond if 50,000 people were whipped up and incited to gather on the Republic’s border with the stated aim of attacking the Irish army?

“I think sometimes people don’t make any connection between what happens overseas with what could happen here.

I have to say, and I’ve been listening to Bernard and listening to his arguments, I find it cynical, ignorant and sick that Sligo councillors or a grassroots organisation should want to reward a regime that openly calls for the annihilation of Jews.

Councillors are currently being lobbied to support this proposal; Fachler said it would be his advice to councillors not to support the name change.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Sligo County Council said that to name or rename streets, buildings, walkways, requests must be submitted to the Sligo County Council’s place-names committee.

That committee’s recommendations are then brought to the full Council for decision.

“To date, the committee has not received any request to re-name an area in Finisklin, Sligo,” a spokesperson for the council said.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is decades long and infinitely complex – here’s a helpful explainer on it here from Vox.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

