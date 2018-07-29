This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Slight drop in cost of petrol and diesel, but we're still paying more than last year

Drivers are paying 10c more compared to July 2017.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 3:24 PM
18 minutes ago 727 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4153790
Image: Shutterstock/ercan senkaya
Image: Shutterstock/ercan senkaya

THE AVERAGE COST of a litre of both petrol and diesel has fallen for the first time in over three months, according to figures released today.

A litre of petrol currently costs 143.8c on average, having fallen from an average price of 147.6c last month.

The cost of a litre of diesel has fallen by over three cents, dropping from 137.8c in June to a current average cost of 134.2c per litre.

Despite the drop in pump prices, the cost of both fuels remains at the second highest level recorded in 2018.

The figures were compiled by AA Ireland. Conor Faughnan, the company’s Director of Consumer Affairs, said that while this slight decrease is welcome, fuel remains “one of the most significant expenses when it comes to owning and running a car”.

“We’re still paying far more for petrol and diesel than we have been in the past, in fact both fuels are up by over 10 cent compared to July 2017, so it’s important that we come to a more permanent solution to deal with high pump prices,” Faughnan said.

According to the AA’s monthly fuel prices tracker, in the past 12 months the cost of a litre of petrol has risen from 131.9c to the current level of 143.8, while diesel has risen from 119.2c to 134.2c in the same period.

Among the factors which have contributed to the monthly reduction in pump prices has been a significant decline in the cost of crude oil. Having been on an upward trend for much of 2018, crude oil prices have now fallen to approximately $74 (about €63) a barrel – down from a high of over $79 (about €68) earlier this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Quiz: Can you tell where this Irish place is?
55,361  30
2
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
54,222  88
3
Why men say they've had more lifetime sexual partners than women
35,465  59
Fora
1
'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millenials
370  0
2
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
260  0
3
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
144  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
93,822  53
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
65,166  52
3
McCarthy's point saves Clare to force draw with Galway in All-Ireland semi-final thriller
36,085  63
DailyEdge
1
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÉ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
44,906  0
2
Gardaí investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
20,142  42
3
Is adding in your Myers-Briggs personality type the game-changer your Tinder needs?
7,801  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
CROKE PARK
Kilkenny hold off Tipperary fightback to book All-Ireland final date with Galway
Kilkenny hold off Tipperary fightback to book All-Ireland final date with Galway
Cork's semi-final record, Limerick on Croke Park stage and inside danger men
McCarthy's point saves Clare to force draw with Galway in All-Ireland semi-final thriller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie