Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance

“IF YOU LIVE in Pettigo on the Irish border, you need a Brexit that keeps it frictionless, and communities connected.”

A tiny village on the border between Co Fermanagh and Co Donegal was name-checked by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in one of her most closely-watched speeches of recent months.

May used Pettigo during her Conservative Party conference speech to stress all voices are being heard and listened to in the Brexit debate, and that the final deal must benefit all parts of the United Kingdom.

Pettigo was referenced alongside Pendle in England’s north-west, Penarth near Cardiff in Wales, and Peterhead in Scotland.

We spoke to some of those people who live in Pettigo as part of TheJournal.ie’s Brexit Road Trip, in which we travelled the length of Northern Ireland’s border, stopping along the way to speak to people about their hopes and fears for life post-Brexit.

Additional reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

