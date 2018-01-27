Three men arrested after armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men after the robbery of a pharmacy in Kilbarrack yesterday.

Shortly before 6pm three men wearing balaclavas entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack. All three were armed with knives, threatened staff and demanded money and drugs.

Officers responding to the robbery entered the shop and arrested two of the men at the scene.

A third man was arrested a short distance away after attempting to escape with stolen goods.

A garda spokesman said: “The three males, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, are currently detained at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”