The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today

The restrictions on entrance to the park will remain in place for both cars and pedestrians until 7am tomorrow.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 27 Aug 2018, 7:48 AM
Pope Francis visit to Ireland - Day 2

THE PHOENIX PARK will remain closed to all traffic, for both cars and pedestrians, today as the cleanup from the visit of Pope Francis continues.

The park had been closed to traffic since Friday evening ahead of the showpiece event of the visit, the mass celebrated by the Pope yesterday.

Today’s closure is as planned – with the park’s official OPW Twitter account stating that the move is “necessary for the removal of essential infrastructure and the removal and re-installation of road signage and other road modifications for the event”.

The actual attendance figure for yesterday’s event had been projected at 500,000 people. Substantially less than that figure eventually attended, though the exact number has not been confirmed.

Yesterday’s mass represented the final act of the World Meeting of Families, the Catholic Church event taking place every three years in cities around the globe since 1994.

Roughly one million people attended the similar mass given by Pope John Paul II in September 1979.

The traffic restrictions to the park will be officially lifted from 7am tomorrow.

Cianan Brennan
