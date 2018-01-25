Poll: Will you go to the pub this Good Friday?

IT’S GOING. IT’S finally going. After nearly 100 years, you’ll be able to go into the pub on Good Friday and have a pint.

After passing through the Houses of the Oireachtas, the law will be signed by President Michael D Higgins next week and be in effect for this Good Friday.

The prohibition was originally included in the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1927, which set out closures for three days – Good Friday, Christmas Day and St Patrick’s Day. The St Patrick’s Day ban was lifted in 1960.

So, this evening we want to know: Will you go to the pub this Good Friday?

