THERE IS A necessary focus at the moment on the amount of plastic waste filling our bins, our landfills and incinerators – and even our oceans. Ireland is the EU’s top producer of plastic waste per inhabitant.

Disposable takeaway cups and now plastic straws have been targeted most recently as wasteful.

With all of this highlighted, particularly in the past six months, has it impacted your consumer habits? Do you try to buy items which have reduced or no packaging?