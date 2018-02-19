Poll: Are you making efforts to reduce how much plastics you buy?

A NEW IRISH study has found that most deepwater fish in the north-west Atlantic Ocean have ingested plastic particles, making it one of the highest reported frequencies of microplastic occurrence in fish around the globe.

Microplastics are small plastic fragments that commonly originate from the breakdown of larger plastic items entering our oceans.

It is mass-produced plastics from the likes of toys, bags, food and drink containers and utensils that make their way into the oceans, and it is a problem that is only expected to get worse in the coming decades.

