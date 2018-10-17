Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

WITH JUST OVER a week to go to the presidential election, all six candidates squared off for the first time under the TV lights this evening.

Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher – both of whom sat out Monday’s RTÉ debate – joined Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada in the Virgin Media One studios at Ballymount for a debate helmed by Pat Kenny.

With the incumbent so far ahead in the polls, one of the challengers needs to pull off a major shock in the next nine days to turn the campaign into something resembling a close-run contest.

Did any of them surprise you tonight? Who handled the pressure best?

You can rate the candidates out of ten below. Just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating.

