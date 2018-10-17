This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

All six presidential candidates took part tonight. How did they get on?

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 11:30 PM
31 minutes ago 9,856 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4289741
Carved pumpkins depicting the presidential candidates at Fallon and Byrne in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Carved pumpkins depicting the presidential candidates at Fallon and Byrne in Dublin.
Carved pumpkins depicting the presidential candidates at Fallon and Byrne in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WITH JUST OVER a week to go to the presidential election, all six candidates squared off for the first time under the TV lights this evening. 

Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher – both of whom sat out Monday’s RTÉ debate – joined Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada in the Virgin Media One studios at Ballymount for a debate helmed by Pat Kenny. 

With the incumbent so far ahead in the polls, one of the challengers needs to pull off a major shock in the next nine days to turn the campaign into something resembling a close-run contest. 

Did any of them surprise you tonight? Who handled the pressure best? 

You can rate the candidates out of ten below. Just click ‘rate now’ to compare your take with readers’ average rating.

Peter Casey

6

Gavin Duffy

6

Joan Freeman

6

Sean Gallagher

6

Michael D Higgins

6

Liadh Ní Riada

6

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

