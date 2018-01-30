Plumbers, pipefitters and welders are all getting a pay increase

AROUND 10,000 SKILLED workers are in line for pay increases.

The increases come as Trade and Employment Minister Pat Breen has formally approved a recommendation from the Labour Court for new pay rates that will apply to approximately 10,000 skilled workers employed in the mechanical engineering building services contracting sector.

The sector covers craft workers such as plumbers, pipefitters and welders.

The recommendation was made on foot of an application by the TEEU and Unite unions.

The court recommended the following rates:

Category 1 Worker (newly qualified): €22.73 per hour

Category 2 Worker (workers starting their third year): €23.33 per hour

Category 3 Worker (workers starting their sixth year): €23.60 per hour

Apprentices will be paid:

Year 1: 33.3% of Category 1 hourly rate of pay

Year 2: 50% of Category 1 hourly rate of pay

Year 3: 75% of Category 1 hourly rate of pay

Year 4: 90% of Category 1 hourly rate of pay

The Labour Court also recommended that qualified plumbers and pipefitters who have additional or advanced welding qualifications and who are required to function as welders on a day to day basis within the sector come under the scope of the order.

The recommendation also provides for unsocial hours payments and sets terms for pension and sick pay schemes.

Breen welcomed the order and thanked the Labour Court.

“I have carefully considered the Labour Court Report and Recommendation to ensure that they meet the requirements of the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2015 Act. I am satisfied that these requirements have been met and I am pleased to accept the Court’s recommendation.”

The Minister will now proceed to have the draft order considered in both Houses of the Oireachtas over the coming weeks before it can be adopted in law.