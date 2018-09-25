This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should there be cancer warnings on alcohol products?

The proposal is expected to be dropped.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 9:24 AM
41 minutes ago 3,542 Views 28 Comments
Image: graph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
SENATOR FRANCES BLACK has criticised the expectation that cancer warnings will not be on alcohol products under proposed new alcohol laws.

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has now been before the Oireachtas since 2015 and it is expected that when completed it will not include provisions for the warnings. 

Black says that alcohol is linked to 900 different cancers and that drinkers should be made aware of this.

Opponents say putting warnings on alcohol would make Ireland unique in the world – but what do you think?

Poll: Should there be cancer warnings on alcohol products?


Poll Results:





Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
