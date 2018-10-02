This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think breastfeeding is promoted enough?

National Breastfeeding Week was launched yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 9:38 AM
46 minutes ago 2,848 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263825
Image: Shutterstock/Romanova Anna
Image: Shutterstock/Romanova Anna

DO YOU THINK that the importance of breastfeeding is promoted enough in Ireland?

This week is National Breastfeeding Week, where the benefits of breastfeeding are highlighted. These include boosting the baby’s immune system; there are also some indications that it prevents breast cancer (more information here). 

The government also aims to encourage businesses to support women who want to breastfeed, by extending provision for breastfeeding breaks at work.

So we’re asking: Do you think breastfeeding is promoted enough?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    74,170  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    70,886  8
    3
    		Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    53,003  16
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    775  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you legally pay your taxes overseas if you could?
    293  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    230  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    35,299  70
    2
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    23,622  47
    3
    		Our favourite Ryder Cup double act releases gas 'morning after' video
    19,997  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    14,466  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    11,798  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    5,433  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    DUP leader Arlene Foster says belief that Good Friday Agreement can't be changed is 'deeply frustrating'
    Factcheck: Can you buy a drink in Dublin with pounds?
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie