Poll: Do you think breastfeeding is promoted enough?

DO YOU THINK that the importance of breastfeeding is promoted enough in Ireland?

This week is National Breastfeeding Week, where the benefits of breastfeeding are highlighted. These include boosting the baby’s immune system; there are also some indications that it prevents breast cancer (more information here).

The government also aims to encourage businesses to support women who want to breastfeed, by extending provision for breastfeeding breaks at work.

So we’re asking: Do you think breastfeeding is promoted enough?

