Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?

BREXIT IS TAKING centre stage again this week as we’re just days away from a make-or-break European Union summit.

Last night, talks between London and Brussels’ chief negotiators failed to agree a draft divorce settlement, after stalling over the issue of the Irish border once again.

With a continued failure to agree a deal, a no-deal scenario looks increasingly likely, meaning that a hard border reemerging on the island of Ireland is a real possibility.

So, today we’re asking: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?

