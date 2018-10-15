This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?

A make-or-break European summit takes place on Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Oct 2018, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 6,285 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4286463
Image: Jack Taylor via PA Images
Image: Jack Taylor via PA Images

BREXIT IS TAKING centre stage again this week as we’re just days away from a make-or-break European Union summit. 

Last night, talks between London and Brussels’ chief negotiators failed to agree a draft divorce settlement, after stalling over the issue of the Irish border once again.

With a continued failure to agree a deal, a no-deal scenario looks increasingly likely, meaning that a hard border reemerging on the island of Ireland is a real possibility.

So, today we’re asking: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit? 


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    40,240  13
    2
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    38,752  117
    3
    		Kidnapped, robbed and killed - but Matthew Shepard is to finally be laid to rest after 20 years
    31,100  16
    Fora
    1
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    998  0
    2
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    250  1
    The42
    1
    		From Enniskillen to Old Trafford: the 32-year-old Fermanagh native who's Jose Mourinho's right-hand man
    38,292  6
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    30,078  12
    3
    		Dublin set for new football champions after Jude's knock out Vincent's
    28,606  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    4,209  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,747  0
    3
    		From the corporate sector to the world of yoga: How one woman overhauled her career
    3,287  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    This 22-year-old woman has been missing from Mayo since last Thursday
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?
    Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie