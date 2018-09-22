Poll: Do you think a final Brexit deal will be struck?

BREXIT HAS TAKEN centre stage this week after a tense few exchanges between European and UK leaders.

As we’re just weeks away from a vote on the final deal, a no-deal scenario looks increasingly likely, meaning that a hard border reemerging on the island of Ireland a real possibility.

EU leaders, Irish politicians and some members of the British Cabinet have repeatedly said that both sides want a final deal, but a compromise on the Irish border seems distant.

So after this week’s events – do you think there will be a Brexit Withdrawal deal?

