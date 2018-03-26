Poll: Should there be mandatory inspections for childminders?

A REPORT HAS recommended that people who look after children aged up to 15 years of age for more than 2 hours a day should face mandatory inspections and training.

According to the Irish Times, one in ten children under the age of 12 are cared for by childminders, but just 120 of an estimated 35,000 are registered with authorities.

If the recommendations of the government-commissioned report are introduced, relatives such as grandparents who mind children would be exempt from the regulations.

So do you think there should be mandatory inspectionsÂ introduced for childminders?

