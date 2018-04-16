Poll: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marriage breakup?

LAST WEEK, IT emerged that Irish civil servants and teachers are entitled to paid time off to deal with the various implications of a marriage breakup.
The entitlement does not apply to gardaÃ, HSE employees, or local authority workers, however.
This week, civil service union Forsa will debate whether the entitlement should be stretched to three days, from the current one-and-a-half.
But do you agree with it in general?
Weâ€™re asking: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marital breakdown?
