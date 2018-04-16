Poll: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marriage breakup?

LAST WEEK, IT emerged that Irish civil servants and teachers are entitled to paid time off to deal with the various implications of a marriage breakup.

The entitlement does not apply to gardaÃ­, HSE employees, or local authority workers, however.

This week, civil service union Forsa will debate whether the entitlement should be stretched to three days, from the current one-and-a-half.

But do you agree with it in general?

Weâ€™re asking: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marital breakdown?

