Monday 16 April, 2018
Poll: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marriage breakup?

Currently, civil servants and teachers are entitled to 1.5 days paid leave at the time of a marital breakdown to help deal with legal issues.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 16 Apr 2018, 9:38 AM
11 minutes ago 1,378 Views 5 Comments
LAST WEEK, IT emerged that Irish civil servants and teachers are entitled to paid time off to deal with the various implications of a marriage breakup.

The entitlement does not apply to gardaÃ­, HSE employees, or local authority workers, however.

This week, civil service union Forsa will debate whether the entitlement should be stretched to three days, from the current one-and-a-half.

But do you agree with it in general?

Weâ€™re asking: Should civil servants be entitled to time off in order to deal with a marital breakdown?


About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

