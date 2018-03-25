  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should we stop putting the clocks back and forward by an hour each year?

Daylight savings began at 1am today – but is it still necessary?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 6:15 PM
44 minutes ago 5,876 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3923611
Image: Ditty_about_summer via Shutterstock
Image: Ditty_about_summer via Shutterstock

DO YOU THINK we should call time on changing the time by an hour twice a year?

Last night the clocks went forward by an hour, beginning daylight savings for the year. The clocks will go back again in October for the darker, winter period.

But it’s been suggested by some, including Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune, that the practice of putting the clocks back and forward by an hour twice a year is unnecessary.

So what do you think? Should we stop putting the clocks back and forward each year?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Extreme weather is here to stay as whole world faces upsurge in major storms
109,251  68
2
Newstalk and host Ciara Kelly sued by practitioner of alternative therapy over comments made on radio show
91,673  0
3
A Finn's advice on happiness: 'It's time to let go of the victimhood Ireland'
50,994  157
Fora
1
The tourism trade wants to hire asylum seekers to plug skills gaps
180  0
2
A Blackrock startup backed by Ryanair's ex-deputy chief is going under
92  0
3
How to use awards to cheer-up staff and win new business
57  0
The42
1
As it happened: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
65,524  14
2
'We could see that he'd lost his hair and may not have been well. It sort of shook us all'
36,552  7
3
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
26,208  25
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Louis Walsh threw some shade at the Ireland's Got Talent winners last night
14,678  1
2
Here's everything you could possibly want to know about what happens when you go on First Dates Ireland
7,783  2
3
Michelle Visage isn't even slightly bothered about IGT viewers who thought her dress was too revealing
5,786  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CRIME
Car 'deliberately' driven into group of teenagers in Glasgow - police
Car 'deliberately' driven into group of teenagers in Glasgow - police
Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated
Plea for leniency rejected as man who is sole carer for elderly parents jailed for drug charge
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
Life as a Viking: New festival showcases Dublin's history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie