Poll: Should women get menstrual leave for severe period pains?

PUBLIC SERVANTS ARE to discuss today whether female employees should be offered specific time off for when they have severe period pains.

The Irish Independent reports that a ‘menstrual leave’ motion will be tabled at trade union Fórsa’s conference today. The “progressive proposal” of up to three days leave aims to recognise the pain suffered by women.

Other countries like China, and some private companies such as Nike, have their own form of menstrual leave (more on this here).

So we’re asking, do you think women should be given menstrual leave for when they suffer from severe period pains?

