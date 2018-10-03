Poll: Do you like doughnuts?

SINCE THE OPENING of the new Krispy Kreme outlet in Blanchardstown last week, local residents have witnessed chaotic traffic scenes which they have described as a “nightmare”.

People in nearby apartments have reported constant queues of cars and drivers who frequently blow their horns and chant as they queue throughout the night at the 24-hour drive-through.

In a Facebook statement, Krispy Kreme said that it was aware of the traffic issues and was taking steps to resolve the problem, including asking drivers to stop beeping.

But can a good doughnut justify the traffic?

So we’re asking: Do you like doughnuts?

