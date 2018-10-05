Poll: Do you think Brett Kavanaugh should be made a US Supreme Court justice?

A protester holds a gavel with a picture of Brett Kavanaugh in New York.

CONFIRMATION ON WHETHER Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be voted in is expected over the weekend, but as the vote looms closer, tensions on both sides couldn’t be higher.

Those on Kavanaugh’s side confidently declared that a supplemental week-long FBI investigation found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against him.

While thousands of protesters marched on Washington to protest against the Supreme Court nominee, with up to 300 of them arrested by police.

Kavanaugh’s recent op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal headlined “I am an independent, impartial judge,” appeared aimed squarely at Republicans on the fence who have expressed concerns about his temperament and partisan attacks during the hearing.

So we’re asking: Do you think Brett Kavanaugh should be made a US Supreme Court justice?

