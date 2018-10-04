Poll: Do you think protests will have a positive effect on the housing crisis?

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE gathered outside the Dáíl yesterday for the Raise the Roof protest, the latest demonstration over the housing crisis.

The protest yesterday coincided with a debate in the Dáil on a private members bill on housing drafted and signed by 47 TDs calling for rent controls and to declare a housing emergency.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the protest and debate will “reveal the true colours of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail when it comes to the housing emergency”.

So, we’re asking: Do you think protests will have a positive effect on the housing crisis?

