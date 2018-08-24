Poll: Do you worry about how much alcohol you consume?

A NEW STUDY has found that alcohol is linked to around 2.8 million deaths a year across the world.

The study estimates that for one year, in people aged 15-95 years, drinking one alcoholic drink a day increases the risk of developing one of the 23 alcohol-related health problems by 0.5% compared with not drinking at all.

An average of one in three people, or 2.4 billion people drink alcohol – 2.2% of women and 6.8% of men die from alcohol-related health problems each year the study found.

Other studies have found that drinking alcohol in moderation can have benefits in some cases – for example, this study from earlier this month found that those who abstained from alcohol in middle age were at increased risk of dementia than those who drank within the recommended daily guidelines.

But the authors of this study said that they found no evidence of this.

So, today we’re asking: Do you worry about how much alcohol you consume?

