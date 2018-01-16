Movie companies have long attempted to clamp down on the practice.

YESTERDAY, SOME OF the world’s biggest TV and film studios were granted an Irish High Court injunction against several websites they say have been illegally pirating their content.

Some of the websites streamed movies while others distributed movies and films via peer-to-peer file sharing.

The case was the latest effort by media companies to protect their copyright against its widespread illegal use online.

Companies have often struggled to stay ahead of technology and new websites, but have you ever taken advantage of this?

Poll, Have you ever illegally streamed or downloaded entertainment?

