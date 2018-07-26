This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Three years since it was launched, do you use Eircode?

Ireland’s modern postcode system cost â‚¬38m to develop before it officially launched in 2015.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 11,732 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148414
Image: Shutterstock/Dariusz Jarzabek
Image: Shutterstock/Dariusz Jarzabek

THIS MONTH MARKS three years since the launch of Eircode, aÂ 7-digit postcode system for identifying the location of every house and business in Ireland.

Each Eircode is unique, which is helpful for emergency services, people making deliveries, and those simply looking to find the right address.

However, while many find the system useful, others have criticised the â‚¬38 million cost and say the assignment of codes makes no logical sense.

So three years since the system went live, weâ€™re wondering: do you use Eircode?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
103,435  79
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÃ‰
68,926  151
3
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
57,028  10
Fora
1
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
243  0
2
After 53 years, Ireland's big book of business and politics is going digital
125  0
3
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
113  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
29,100  45
2
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
24,341  34
3
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
22,367  16
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
9,178  0
2
Love Island's Adam got a 'Z' tattoo for Zara after three weeks of dating, as you do
6,877  2
3
A US politician has resigned after making a show of himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who is America?'
6,104  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over â‚¬1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HEALTH
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
DUBLIN
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
Phibsboro Road closed after pedestrian hit by truck
Dublin slotted in for Saturday All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie