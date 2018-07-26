Poll: Three years since it was launched, do you use Eircode?

THIS MONTH MARKS three years since the launch of Eircode, aÂ 7-digit postcode system for identifying the location of every house and business in Ireland.

Each Eircode is unique, which is helpful for emergency services, people making deliveries, and those simply looking to find the right address.

However, while many find the system useful, others have criticised the â‚¬38 million cost and say the assignment of codes makes no logical sense.

So three years since the system went live, weâ€™re wondering: do you use Eircode?

