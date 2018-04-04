Poll: Would you like a general election this year?

SHOULD THE CURRENT government survive until budget-time in October of this year, more than three-and-a-half years will have passed since Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael entered into a ‘confidence and supply’ agreement in order to keep the latter in power.

This morning, Fianna Fáil’s environment spokesman Barry Cowen told the Irish Times that he does not believe the arrangement can be sustained beyond the budget (three of which his party had committed to supporting Fine Gael through), with the ‘natural lifetime’ of the deal being at an end.

That being the case, a general election is on the horizon.

But does that make you happy?

We’re asking: Would you like a general election this year?

