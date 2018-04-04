  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Poll: Would you like a general election this year?

The ‘confidence and supply’ agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael may be reaching the end of its shelf-life.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 9:54 AM
32 minutes ago
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

SHOULD THE CURRENT government survive until budget-time in October of this year, more than three-and-a-half years will have passed since Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael entered into a ‘confidence and supply’ agreement in order to keep the latter in power.

This morning, Fianna Fáil’s environment spokesman Barry Cowen told the Irish Times that  he does not believe the arrangement can be sustained beyond the budget (three of which his party had committed to supporting Fine Gael through), with the ‘natural lifetime’ of the deal being at an end.

That being the case, a general election is on the horizon.

But does that make you happy?

We’re asking: Would you like a general election this year?


Poll Results:







About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

