This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the use of posters during election campaigns be scrapped?

One presidential candidate already said they won’t use posters during their campaign.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 9:45 AM
34 minutes ago 4,361 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254483
A poster for Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada in Drumcondra this morning
Image: Cianan Brennan
A poster for Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada in Drumcondra this morning
A poster for Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada in Drumcondra this morning
Image: Cianan Brennan

IT’S NOW ONE month until Ireland goes to the polls for this year’s Presidential election, which means candidates’ posters can now start to be displayed.

The posters are a familiar sight across Ireland during election season, but can cost hundreds of thousands of Euro for candidates and parties.

The first posters, belonging to Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada, were spotted around Dublin earlier today.

However, Independent senator Joan Freeman has said she wouldn’t use them.

We want to know whether other candidates should follow her lead: Should election posters be scrapped?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    33,166  137
    Fora
    1
    		Publishers want VAT axed on magazines so Irish titles can compete with UK rivals
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		Connacht reject Healy's claim of disrespectful behaviour
    10,678  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		WW's acknowledgment of a changing society is a message that carries weight
    809  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Eoghan Murphy keeps his job as motion of no confidence is defeated
    Taoiseach to meet Catherine Corless after 'paying respects' at Tuam site
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    OPINION
    The manner in which Gemma O'Doherty's candidacy was railroaded reinforces her main arguments
    The manner in which Gemma O'Doherty's candidacy was railroaded reinforces her main arguments
    'Heroin in Ireland is an economic massacre - we have to find a new solution'
    Larry Donnelly: Michael D Higgins seems virtually unbeatable - so how will the other candidates try to win?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie