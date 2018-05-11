ITâ€™S A TRYING time for the country right now for a number of reasons and thereâ€™s aÂ weather outlook thatâ€™s at best unpredictable.

But one bright spot is Irelandâ€™s Eurovision entry making the final for the first time in five years.

Ryan Oâ€™Shaughnessyâ€™s ballad Together made it through Tuesdayâ€™s semi-final and will tomorrow take on 25 other entries at the live final in Lisbon.

With seven wins, Eurovision used to be Irelandâ€™s domain but we havenâ€™t won the contest since 1996. Never, in the time of televoting.

And even though we may laugh about it, a win usually puts a pep in our step.

Poll: Would you be happy if Ireland won the Eurovision?

