Poll: Would you be happy if Ireland won the Eurovision?

IT’S A TRYING time for the country right now for a number of reasons and there’s a weather outlook that’s at best unpredictable.

But one bright spot is Ireland’s Eurovision entry making the final for the first time in five years.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s ballad Together made it through Tuesday’s semi-final and will tomorrow take on 25 other entries at the live final in Lisbon.

With seven wins, Eurovision used to be Ireland’s domain but we haven’t won the contest since 1996. Never, in the time of televoting.

And even though we may laugh about it, a win usually puts a pep in our step.

