Friday 11 May, 2018
Poll: Would you be happy if Ireland won the Eurovision?

We’ll feature in tomorrow’s final for the first time in five years.

By RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy Friday 11 May 2018, 10:12 AM
32 minutes ago 4,400 Views 16 Comments
Ryan O'Shaughnessy on stage in Lisbon.
Image: Pedro Fiuza/PA Images
Ryan O'Shaughnessy on stage in Lisbon.
Ryan O'Shaughnessy on stage in Lisbon.
Image: Pedro Fiuza/PA Images

ITâ€™S A TRYING time for the country right now for a number of reasons and thereâ€™s aÂ weather outlook thatâ€™s at best unpredictable.

But one bright spot is Irelandâ€™s Eurovision entry making the final for the first time in five years.

Ryan Oâ€™Shaughnessyâ€™s ballad Together made it through Tuesdayâ€™s semi-final and will tomorrow take on 25 other entries at the live final in Lisbon.

With seven wins, Eurovision used to be Irelandâ€™s domain but we havenâ€™t won the contest since 1996. Never, in the time of televoting.

And even though we may laugh about it, a win usually puts a pep in our step.

Poll: Would you be happy if Ireland won the Eurovision?


