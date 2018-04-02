Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?

AN EXTRA 488 children became homeless in Ireland last month, with a total number of families in emergency accommodation now over 1,700.

The government last week published its latest report for February, with the figure for homeless adults at 6,052 and the number of homeless children at 3,755.

In an opinion piece with TheJournal.ie this morning, Fr Peter McVerry claimed that the majority of people and families who are becoming newly homeless have been evicted from the private rented sector.

“It should be made illegal for the next three years for banks or vulture funds or landlords to evict people onto the street, except in extreme circumstances such as refusal to pay rent or antisocial behaviour,” he suggested.

So, today we’re asking: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?

