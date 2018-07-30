This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?

There’s a sharper focus on sports adverts and the detrimental effect they could have on young people.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Jul 2018, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 8,671 Views 37 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/cunaplus
Image: Shutterstock/cunaplus

SHOULD THERE BE a ban to prevent gambling platforms advertising on sports jerseys, stadiums, and broadcast programmes?

Michael D Higgins said yesterday that gambling addictions can have a serious effect on sporting communities and that he thinks ”we should protect our sports [by] keeping them free from this kind of stuff”.

Advertisements help provide funding to support players, management and sporting events. Recently, there’s been talk of banning drink ads from sports due to the possible negative effect it could have on young people.

So we’re asking, do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?


About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
