Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Poll: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?

The Garda Representative Association is calling for a rollout of tasers to all frontline gardaí.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 9:30 AM
20 minutes ago 2,180 Views 14 Comments
Image: bibiphoto via Shutterstock
Image: bibiphoto via Shutterstock

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has called for tasers to be rolled out to all frontline gardaí to ensure they can protect themselves.

Some specialist armed units of An Garda Síochána have already been issued with tasers.

In an opinion piece with TheJournal.ie, Communications Director of the GRA John O’Keeffe said that “tasers must now be rolled out to frontline gardaí to ensure they can protect themselves, the public they serve and even the offenders they apprehend”.

So, today we’re asking: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

