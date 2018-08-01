Poll: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has called for tasers to be rolled out to all frontline gardaí to ensure they can protect themselves.

Some specialist armed units of An Garda Síochána have already been issued with tasers.

In an opinion piece with TheJournal.ie, Communications Director of the GRA John O’Keeffe said that “tasers must now be rolled out to frontline gardaí to ensure they can protect themselves, the public they serve and even the offenders they apprehend”.

So, today we’re asking: Should frontline gardaí be given tasers to protect themselves?

