Poll: When do you want a general election?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stares into the middle distance at Derrynane Beach in Kerry this week.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has asked Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to agree to holding the next general election in 2020.

The current confidence and supply agreement between FG and FF will end after this year’s budget, after which a review of the deal is expected to take place.

Amid speculation that Micheál Martin’s party could end its support for the government, the two leaders met in Kerry this week.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent today, Martin said that the 2020 date “was just thrown out there” and wasn’t discussed seriously.

We last had a general election in February 2016. If the Dáil were to run its full term we wouldn’t be due another one until April 2021.

