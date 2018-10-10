Poll: The budget is done, now do you want an election?

WITH THE DUST barely settled from yesterday’s budget, political hearts and minds are now beginning to focus on the bedrock of the current government – the confidence and supply agreement in place between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The original agreement which sees Fianna Fáil supporting its old enemy on crucial votes (and abstaining on others), was put in place for three budgets, and those three budgets have now been delivered.

With talks set to begin on perhaps extending the deal, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that could be achieved before Halloween.

Other suggestions however indicate that the deal is done, it won’t be extended, and not only is a general election in the offing, but it could happen as early as 7 December.

But would you be happy with that scenario?

We’re asking: Do you want an election before the end of the year?

