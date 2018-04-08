Poll: Should GPs start charging for some medical card services?

THE ANNUAL MEETING of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has been discussing the tribulations of general practitioners in Ireland.

Today’s Sunday Independent quotes a Mayo doctor suggesting that possibly the only way to ease the financial pressures of GPs would be to start charging medical card holders for some services.

GPs have called repeatedly for their contract with the State, which dates from 1970, to be renegotiated in order to secure he viability of the profession into the future.

At present many Irish doctors leave the country upon graduation, while general practice is generally considered at present to be a less lucrative career trajectory.

But do you agree that charging medical card holders is the solution?

We’re asking: Should GPs start charging for some medical card services?

