Poll: Do you think there'll be a hard Brexit?

BEFORE CHRISTMAS, THE possibility of a border with customs checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit seemed all but extinguished, after a “cast iron” guarantee was made by the UK.

This, however, has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks, with Britain remaining committed to leaving the single market and customs union.

Yesterday, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that if the UK follows through with this, there’s no other option but for there to be a hard border.

The government has said repeatedly that the return of a border would be the worst-case scenario in a hard Brexit, and would have a hugely detrimental effect on Ireland.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you think there’ll be a hard Brexit?

